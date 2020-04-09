Gusty showers barrel through today, turning colder & blustery to start Easter weekend

TODAY: Gusty Showers, Very Windy. Hi 65. Winds: S 15-25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly, Windy. Lo 36. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Cool. Hi 48. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

Yesterday was a gorgeous early April day with highs topping off in the lower 70s and lots of sunshine. The trees and flowers are in bloom and with the early morning t-storms, the day had a classic Spring feel to it throughout. Today will continue that feeling for a time, but temperatures are getting ready to free-fall tonight.

A potent cold front will bring some gusty showers with it during the morning and mid-day hours with a rumble of thunder not out of the question. Temperatures will peak in the 60s early today before falling with a strong wind during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be quite nasty later today and eventually, temperatures will drop all the way into the 30s by tonight. Wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible with any showers in the morning, with persistent 35-45 mph gusts by the afternoon and evening. The winds will also continue to be gusty tonight.

Friday will be a windy and downright cold day as highs may not get out of the 40s. Winds will still gust near 40 mph which will add to the chill. A morning flurry is not out of the question over the mountains thanks to those strong winds coming off the Great Lakes. Things will begin to settle down by the weekend but with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s, there could even be a frost/freeze early Saturday. For those of you that have started the growing season that will be something to watch out for, however, the winds may prevent frost from being a major concern. Clouds will move in for Easter, but most of Sunday should be dry. Sunday will also bring a return to warmth with highs in the mid-60s. Some more widespread rain looks to move in for Easter night and into next Monday. We will continue to monitor the guidance and keep you informed.

-Meteorologists Brett Thackara