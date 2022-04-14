TODAY: Partly Sunny, Gusty Showers Noon-5pm. Hi 78. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing, Cooler, & Breezy. Lo 43. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 68. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Yesterday saw a very large warm-up as milder air flooded into the region despite milky sunshine. High temperatures topped out near 80° making it the warmest day of the year so far. The warm air came ahead of a cold front that will rush through Pennsylvania this afternoon and usher in chilly air again tonight. Ahead of the front, it will remain warm this morning and early this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s.

As the front swings through the region this afternoon, it will trigger a line of gusty showers. This line of showers looks to bulldoze through the area from west to east between Noon and 5pm. Only 20-30 minutes of rain are expected as the line barrels through and it won’t amount to much. Widespread severe weather is not expected but a few rumbles of thunder could occur before cooler and drier air moves in tonight. Temperatures crash into the low 40s by Friday morning.

Friday will still be mild but a secondary front will bring some showers Saturday, followed by noticeably cooler air for Easter Sunday. Easter will be chilly and breezy with highs returning to the 50s. Early next week will be significantly cooler too with some rain expected, mainly Monday night. Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s. The chill returns — brace yourself!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara