Gusty showers this afternoon, cool and breezy tonight

TODAY: Scattered Showers, Gusty Line of Showers, West to East Between 4 and 7 PM. Hi 63. Winds: S 10-20 mph, Brief Gusts Over 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers Exit By 7p, Turning Cool & Breezy. Lo 39. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Blustery and Cooler. Mix of Clouds and Sun. Hi 52. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Clouds are on the increase this morning as a cold front is approaching the area. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s this afternoon despite the mostly cloudy conditions. Scattered showers will be around today, but the greatest threat for rain will come as the front crosses via a gusty line of showers. This line will race across the viewing area west to east between the hours of 4-7p, producing wind gusts over 40 mph and briefly blinding rain. The line should clear eastern Lancaster county by 7p, with clearing and breezy conditions to follow tonight.

Monday will feature the return of sunshine though it will be cool and breezy with highs in the low 50s.

We’ll see reinforcing shots of cool air through Wednesday. As a stronger disturbance rotates over the Great Lakes Tuesday, it is possible we see sprinkles or even some flurries depending on the exact time of day. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the 40s, with overnight lows by Thursday morning in the mid 20s! Temperatures do rebound rather quickly by next weekend with highs by Friday and Saturday near 60 degrees.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo