TODAY: Gusty Showers, Thunder? Hi 70. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening Showers, Clearing Late. Lo 44.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 67.

After another nice day yesterday that brought more mild weather and increasing clouds, today a frontal passage will bring showers and wind before blowing through in time for the start of the weekend. Showers are expected throughout today and could even last into this evening before the front clears. While it will be cloudy and damp, a strong southerly flow ahead of the front will still likely take temperatures to near 70°. With fast winds above the surface, it won’t take much for higher gusts to mix down, but that will depend on how unstable the air gets. If things destabilize, a low threat for damaging wind gusts exists for the mid-afternoon and early evening time frame. Most locations in our region will simply see gusty showers come and go today. The rain will gradually exit this evening as the front moves east and drier air moves in from the west. Most spots should pick up around a half-inch of rain.

Behind the front, it will be slightly breezy and more seasonable tomorrow. Saturday and Sunday will moderate a bit, with highs returning to the upper 60s, close to 70°. An upper-level low will sit north of Pennsylvania starting on Sunday and lingering through the first half of next week. This could bring some stray showers to the area by Sunday and Monday with a deeper pool of chilly air behind it. Highs by next Tuesday and Wednesday won’t get out of the low 50s with overnight lows dipping into the 30s again for everyone. Get ready for more fall chill and unsettled weather ahead. ‘Tis the season!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara