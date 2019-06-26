Hazy and hot, some humidity, limited rain threat next 2 days

TODAY: Hazy Sun, Hot, Not That Humid. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Clear & Calm. Lo 68.

THURSDAY: Hazy Sun, More Humid. Hi 90.

Blazing sun and hot weather will continue today and through the end of the week with varying amounts of humidity. Highs today will be around 90 degrees, kicking off a potential heat wave through Saturday. The humidity will be in check today though so it won’t feel too oppressive. It will likely stay dry too. Tonight will be clear and calm with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will feature more of the same with slightly higher humidity and dry conditions.

T-storm chances increase by Friday and the weekend as an approaching front gets closer to the region. The reason we will likely stay dry for the next 2 days is the lack of a trigger mechanism such as a front. That won’t be the case this weekend with a few t-storms popping up during the afternoon and evening hours. However, the storms won’t be widespread so outdoor activities this weekend should be okay, just monitor the radar and we will keep you updated on the forecast too of course. Next week starts off less humid before warm air starts invading again by Tuesday. Enjoy these hazy, lazy, crazy days of summer!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara