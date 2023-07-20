TODAY: Hazy Sun, Humid. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Downpours & T-Storms. Lo 68.

FRIDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 85.

Yesterday was humid with only a few evening thunderstorms that developed mainly over York and Lancaster Counties. There were a couple of wind damage reports with trees down in the city of York and Dallastown too. Most of the region stayed dry on Wednesday, however.

Today should also stay dry, at least during the daylight hours. It will be hazy, hot, and humid ahead of a cold front that will march through Pennsylvania tonight. Highs will be in the upper 80s today. The front will bring widespread rain and a few thunderstorms tonight. A line of storms is expected to develop after 10pm and march through Central PA through 4am. Don’t be surprised if you get awoken tonight from heavy rain and thunder as this line rolls through! Around 0.50″ of rain could fall tonight…beneficial!

After a few lingering showers early Friday morning (and some clouds), skies begin to clear by midday Friday and less humid air arrives just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny, pleasant, and comfortable for July. Spend some time outdoors and enjoy! Especially because a heat wave is looming by the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara