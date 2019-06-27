Hazy sun and more humid today, stray t-storms return Friday and for the weekend

TODAY: Hazy Sun, More Humid. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Warm & Muggy. Lo 68.

FRIDAY: Hazy Sun, Humid, Stray T-Storm. Hi 90.

We didn’t quite hit 90 degrees officially yesterday, it was 89 degrees at Harrisburg International Airport. That means this hot stretch is not officially a heat wave, at least not yet. There is a good chance temperatures will hit 90 degrees this afternoon with more blazing sunshine ahead. It should stay dry today with slightly more humid conditions. Tonight will also be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

T-storm chances increase by Friday and the weekend as an approaching front gets closer to the region. This front could act as a trigger mechanism for storms, but they won’t be widespread. Outdoor activities this weekend should be okay, just monitor the radar and we will keep you updated on the forecast too of course. Temperatures should reach near 90 degrees again Friday and Saturday before falling back a bit for Sunday. Next week starts off less humid before warm air starts invading again by Tuesday. Enjoy these hazy, lazy, crazy days of summer!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara