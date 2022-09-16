TODAY: Hazy Sun, Comfy. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 59.

SATURDAY: Hazy Sun, Warmer. Hi 82.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Warm! Hi 88.

Clear skies, calm winds, and ideal radiational cooling last night have allowed plenty of backyards to drop into the 40s this morning. It is one of our coolest mornings of the season thus far, so you might need a light jacket. Temperatures will bounce back later with highs around 80° this afternoon under some milky and hazy sunshine. That haze is from some wildfire smoke blowing in from the western U.S. Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

The weekend will be warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with more sunshine and dry weather on tap. The warmth sticks around for most of next week too with daytime highs in the upper 80s to start the week and then settling into the mid-80s by the middle of the week. While the main theme of the next 7-10 days will be warm and dry, there look to be two opportunities for at least some rainfall. Two fronts cross the region next Monday and Thursday. A few showers are possible later on Monday and Monday night. Thursday’s front looks to cool temperatures back down to September levels and could provide a few showers or t-storms by Thursday afternoon. While rain is a guarantee, these fronts are the only shot at rain in the extended forecast. We’ll see if they hold up as we get closer to next week. Stay tuned.

We finally have a named storm in the Atlantic too. Tropical Storm Fiona is tracking westward. Most model guidance suggests this stays in the Atlantic, but we will keep watching and provide updates if necessary. Overall, the tropics remain quiet.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara