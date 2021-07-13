Heat and high humidity will continue to fuel downpours and storms through today and tonight

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Scattered Downpours & T-Storms. Lo 74.

WEDNESDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

More downpours and t-storms yesterday, during the afternoon, and more during the overnight, led to another 1 inch or more of rain in spots. We truly have gone from bone dry conditions here in Central PA to almost too much rain in the span of just a few weeks. In fact, at 6.88″ so far, this is our wettest July on record up to this point. More rain is likely today and tomorrow as well likely adding to that total. This high humidity is cumbersome and will lead to more tropical downpours over the next two days. Buckle up!

Today will be another hot and very humid day with highs near 90° this afternoon. Additional t-storms are expected to fire during the afternoon and evening just like the previous two days. Much like yesterday, a few storms could be severe with damaging winds and flooding downpours the primary threat. By Wednesday, a few more storms will be possible during the afternoon but more of the stray variety (not as widespread).

Thursday and Friday may wrap up the week storm-free locally. It will still be hazy, hot, and humid though as the heat wave continues. Saturday and Sunday meanwhile will feature more downpours and t-storms as a cold front approaches and then stalls over the area. Next week may finally bring an end to the high humidity and feature more seasonable temperatures with less stormy conditions.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara