TODAY: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler, Turning Less Humid. Lo 65.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Not As Humid. Hi 90.

Some showers were able to survive the Allegheny Plateau and make it eastward overnight, but the rain wasn’t significant. Today will bring more humidity and a dry front will cross the region lowering dewpoints by tonight and sweeping out the humidity for Wednesday. In the meantime, today will offer a mix of clouds and sun with highs likely reaching just shy of 90° during the afternoon. We’re back to 90° on Wednesday and eventually into the mid-90s Thursday! Thursday appears to be the peak of the heat, with an evening t-storm or two popping up ahead of our next cold front. Tomorrow won’t be as humid with lower dewpoints, but Thursday’s humidity could take the heat index values to near 100° in the afternoon. Most of the next 3 days will be dry.

A cold front will approach late in the week, bringing that chance for t-storms Thursday evening and an even better chance for scattered t-storms both Friday and Saturday. It does appear this front will stall nearby, keeping the chance for a few pop-up storms into Sunday. The best chance for rain will come as the front crosses Monday, bringing scattered t-storms. Highs in the meantime will stay at or above 90°, likely making the upcoming week our third heat wave of the season. And while storm chances may put a damper on some plans, the good news is that we still need rain. And as you know by now, not every community will see a storm each day. We’ll keep you posted on specifics — stay cool!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara