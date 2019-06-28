Heat and humidity continue with stray t-storms today and Saturday

TODAY: Hazy Sun, Stray T-Storm. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 72.

SATURDAY: Hazy Sun, Humid, Stray T-Storm. Hi 92.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Less Humid. Hi 85. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Yesterday’s high of 91 degrees is now the hottest recorded so far this year, but we have plenty more hot days leading into the holiday week. Today and Saturday will also climb near 90 degrees and therefore this stretch could mark our first heat wave of 2019. T-storm chances will be low over the next 7 days, but we will be watching for isolated storms that may develop in the mountains and drift eastward. We call these types of storms “ridge runners” because they scoot along the ridges and fizzle as they move east. The best chance for t-storms does look to be during the late afternoon tomorrow before things clear out and turn less humid by Sunday.

A look ahead to the 4th of July shows a return of 90-degree heat that is expected to last into the following weekend. In general, the hot and dry weather (with an occasional t-storm) looks to the pattern here for a while. Enjoy this blast of summer!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara