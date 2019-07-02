Heat and humidity ramp up with daily t-storms the rest of the week

TODAY: Hazy Sun, Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Humid, Stray T-Storm. Lo 72.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy Sun, Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

A large ridge of high pressure off the east coast will help funnel heat and humidity northward through the rest of the week. On the outer edge of this hot high pressure ridge will be what is known as the “ring of fire”. T-storms tend to form on the outer edge of these types of highs and our area will likely see some of this convection this week. In fact, today will be hotter and more humid than yesterday with highs in the lower 90s and t-storms popping up this evening. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s and a passing t-storm possible.

Despite the threat of t-storms each day, this does not mean all of us will experience a storm every day, but it does mean t-storms will be in the area each day, and some days will have better chances. We feel Friday and Saturday have the best chances for more widespread storms as a cold front approaches the area. We will need to keep an eye out for pop-up storms until then (today through Thursday), thanks to the heat and humidity. Keep our abc27 weather app handy this week to track t-storms as they fire on the interactive radar. With fireworks displays being held across the area almost every night this week, watching the radar will be crucial. Most firework displays should go out without a hitch, but we’ll keep you posted as t-storms develop. Enjoy the heat and humidity — this is how it should feel during July 4th week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara