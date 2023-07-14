TODAY: Hazy Sun, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 89.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 72.

SATURDAY: Hazy Sun, Hot & Humid. Hi 90.

Yesterday’s high of 92° was the hottest so far this week and will likely remain the hottest. Friday and the weekend stay hot and humid with forecasted highs remaining in the upper 80s to near 90°. This will be a typical mid-summer stretch of weather for Central PA.

Showers and t-storms did not develop despite an approaching front yesterday. As we indicated, most of the region did stay dry…with the exception of a quick downpour before the Luke Bryan concert in Hershey. Today will be similar with hazy sun, temperatures warming close to 90°, and some pop-up storms. Most backyards will likely stay dry though. Tomorrow also looks mainly dry until late in the evening. Tomorrow evening after 7pm through tomorrow overnight looks to be the best chance for storms this weekend.

There really isn’t anything too exciting to mention in the extended forecast as it looks the same for the next 7 or 10 days. As daily chances for storms pop-up, we’ll keep you posted on the specific timing and severity of them. Just enjoy some typical summer weather!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara