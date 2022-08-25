TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot! Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 68.

FRIDAY: Sunny & Hot, Stray Shower. Hi 90.

The official rainfall at Harrisburg International Airport for the month of August currently stands at 0.82″, which ranks as the 4th driest August on record so far. Although some areas have received much more rain, parts of the area continue to experience below-average rain for August. That trend will continue through the end of the month with hot and dry conditions expected to continue through most of next week, with just a few exceptions.

Today will bring sunny skies and highs around 90°. It won’t be that humid, however. Tonight will be partly cloudy and quiet with lows in the upper 60s. Tomorrow looks similar with highs around 90° and lots of sun. A weak trough could spark a stray shower tomorrow in spots, but rain will be hard to come by. The weekend looks mostly sunny with building humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s, flirting with 90° both days. A front will move through next Tuesday bringing scattered showers and t-storms. That may be the only real shot at beneficial rainfall over the extended forecast period. Next week will continue to be hot and humid as we close out August. Changes are coming by the end of next week, just in time for the start of September. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara