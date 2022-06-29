TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 64.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Hi 90.

Temperatures start to rebound today through the end of the week as we jump back into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. The humidity doesn’t become noticeable again until the weekend, but it will get progressively hotter as high pressure slides off the coast and return southerly flow builds into our area. Highs will be near 90° tomorrow and will soar into the mid-90s by Friday. In fact, Friday will very likely be our hottest day of the year thus far. There is a high likelihood we stay dry through Saturday, but a stray t-storm can’t be ruled out Friday evening. A cold front approaches and brings scattered t-storms during the afternoon and evening on Saturday, which is likely our best chance for weather disruptions this weekend.

This front may linger into Sunday which could lead to stray afternoon/evening storms. It still appears dry for Monday with a warm and muggy afternoon. This front returns on Tuesday, leading to a return of storms for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Here’s the bottom line: July 4th weekend features typical summertime weather. No day looks like a complete washout. We may have hit-or-miss storms to contend with, but the best chance for that to occur is Saturday. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara