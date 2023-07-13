TODAY: Warm and muggy. Temps in the 80s.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy, low 71.

FRIDAY: Hot with stray evening storms. High 93.

Yesterday officially reached 90°, the first of what will be a stretch of near 90° heat over the next week that will come with almost daily chances of thunderstorms and higher humidity. Welcome to mid-July in Central PA!

Today is expected to be the hottest of the week with a forecast high of 94°. The humidity begins to increase which will bring a return of thunderstorms to the area. Most hi-res guidance doesn’t develop much storm activity today. Stray t-storms will be possible though, especially this evening and overnight and a few could turn severe with gusty winds. We will monitor.

While the forecast remains the same for much of the next 7 days, the best chance for scattered showers and t-storms looks to come on Sunday. The humidity and storm chances look to decrease by the middle of next week. Keep in mind that most days many locations will stay dry with very little storm activity. Unfortunately, the drought conditions may get worse again before getting better. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara