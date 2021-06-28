Heat indices approaching triple digits today, only stray storm chances

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm, Heat Indices Near 100. Hi 94. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Stray Early Evening Storm, Warm & Muggy. Lo 74. Winds: Becoming Light.

TUESDAY: Heat Indices Near 100, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 95. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Yesterday began our hottest stretch of weather of the summer thus far and it will only feel hotter today as highs make a run at the mid-90s. Sweltering humidity will make it feel more like 96-100 degrees this afternoon, so make sure to take precautions if doing anything strenuous outside. Much like Sunday, a stray storm or two may develop, but most backyards will stay dry today. Tonight will be very muggy with lows only dropping into the mid-70s.

The blistering heat lasts into Tuesday and Wednesday as some spots may briefly exceed the 95 degree mark. Stray storm chances again expected Tuesday afternoon but a slightly better chance for storms is expected by Wednesday evening as a trough digs into the Great Lakes and offers a bit more focus for storm development.

The best chance for rain this week appears to be Thursday and Friday as a front gets closer to us. The increase in clouds and shower activity will put an end to our heat wave with highs back down into the 80s. The weekend remains a bit uncertain at this point as placement of the slow-moving front will mean everything to our forecast. At the moment, it appears a push of drier air will move in Saturday, shoving most moisture and storm chances south of our area with a couple showers possible Sunday afternoon for the 4th. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo