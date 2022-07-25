TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, Hot & Humid. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 72.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, More Seasonable. Hi 86.

After a high of 95° yesterday, today will mark 6 straight 90° days for Central PA. Today will also officially end the heat wave as high temperatures look to cool just a bit tomorrow and Wednesday. The heat set no records locally and 6 straight days of 90° heat isn’t unheard of around here in July. A cold front will be responsible for knocking the heat wave back a bit and it could also trigger some showers and t-storms locally later today. Any severe weather threat seems low today, but damaging wind gusts are possible if any storms reach severe criteria. It will be a partly cloudy and muggy night ahead with lows in the 70s.

Tuesday will be slightly more pleasant behind the front, with lower humidity and seasonable highs in the mid-80s. A warm front creeps in Tuesday night with a few showers and a return of some heat by mid-week. Wednesday should be dry, but t-storms return Thursday and Friday thanks to yet another cold front. As usual, no one location is guaranteed rainfall, but there will be more rain chances this week than last week. So if your lawn, garden, or farm field is parched, there is some hope this week, including today. We’ll keep you posted. Enjoy the last day of this 90° stretch!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara