Heat wave continues all week, staying dry today

TODAY: Sunny & Hot. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 70.

WEDNESDAY: Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 94.

As Henri pulled away yesterday, a few downpours and t-storms popped up during the afternoon and evening. That will be the last remaining bits of the storm that slammed New York and New England with hurricane-force winds and flooding rains. Now, our attention turns to the week-long heat wave that lasts through Friday.

High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s today through Friday, with heat indices by the end of the week potentially approaching triple digits again. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly dry days as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead, but some storms are expected by late week as a front approaches from the north and west. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday could each feature a pop-up storm, but many backyards will likely stay dry.

The weekend looks unsettled at this point with lots of humidity and scattered showers and t-storms thanks to a front that will stall nearby. Highs should drop back down into the 80s by then, but no break from the humidity is expected anytime soon. The last stretch of August will be feeling every bit like late summer!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara