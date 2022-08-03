TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Turning Muggy. Lo 73.

THURSDAY: Very Hot & Humid, Stray Evening T-Storm. Hi 96.

Yesterday’s official high did hit 90°, likely kicking off a prolonged heat wave that will last through the weekend and even into early next week. The heat continues today, albeit with slightly lower humidity. Highs will be around 90° again and it will stay dry under mostly sunny skies. The heat and humidity really ramp up tomorrow with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices likely pushing 100° during the peak of the afternoon. As a cold front approaches the region from the northwest, a few thunderstorms are expected by evening, although coverage looks spotty and most backyards will likely stay dry.

An unsettled stretch of weather is likely late this week and through the weekend. A stalling front will bring us a daily chance for downpours (the atmosphere looks water-loaded!) and t-storms from Friday through early next week. At this point, Friday and Saturday look to offer the best chance for storms this weekend, and then again next Tuesday as the front finally crosses and brings some relief by the middle of next week. While rain is not a guarantee for any given day, high moisture content and very weak steering flow aloft mean slow-moving heavy downpours are possible each afternoon…something to keep an eye on as we need rain…but not too much! We’ll be monitoring and updating the forecast daily as these storms develop. Stay tuned and stay cool!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara