Heat wave continues, some rain chances over the next 3 days

TODAY: Hot With Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 94.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray T-Storm. Lo 74.

WEDNESDAY: Hot & Humid, Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 94.

This July is currently tied for the hottest July ever on record and the 90+ degree heat doesn’t appear to be lifting any time soon. Today will be hot, but not as humid as recent days. There will be more chances for rain, however, over the next 3 days, as several systems move through Central PA and act as triggers in this heat. Expect scattered t-storms late this afternoon and evening, mainly west of the Susquehanna River. Tonight will be warm and muggy with a stray t-storm possible too. Lows will be in the 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will also see some t-storms develop during the afternoon, only to bring some rain to select areas. Although the chances for rain increase during the middle part of the week, it’s still the “rainfall lottery” with no guarantee your backyard gets wet. With near-record heat and abnormally dry conditions in the last 3 weeks, there is some concern that parts of the Midstate will soon see a moderate drought develop. Fingers crossed these storms hit some of the dry spots locally over the next 3 days.

Friday and the weekend look dry and slightly less humid, but still hot. 90-degree heat will continue and next week could see a rise in temperatures again…back to the upper 90s. We will continue to monitor the heat and storm chances for you through the coming days. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara