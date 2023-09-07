TODAY: Hot & Humid, Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Lo 70.

FRIDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 87.

The official high temperature yesterday was 95°, one degree shy of tying a record. That puts our current heat wave at 4 days and today will be the 5th. Hot and humid air in place, along with an approaching front, will also bring increasing clouds today and an increasing chance for rain and relief too. Highs will still make it past 90°, but it won’t be quite as hot as yesterday. So when can we expect the rain and relief?

The best chance for rain and thunderstorms will come during the afternoon and early evening today. Some storms may be gusty as they pass through; a few severe thunderstorm warnings cannot be ruled out later today. Gusty winds and brief heavy rain are the main threats, but the rain will be welcomed. Rain has been limited for much of Central PA in August and early September, and many backyards are desperately seeking it. The good news is that there are rain chances in the forecast every day for the next week. This doesn’t guarantee everybody will see rain every day, but the chances exist, and that’s a good thing!

Tomorrow will bring another round of late-day showers and storms and it looks like Saturday and Sunday will too. Again, no day will be a complete washout. There will be plenty of dry stretches. By early next week, just a few stray showers are possible, but another front on Wednesday could offer a more decent chance for showers before the humidity finally drops and temperatures get cooler to end the work week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara