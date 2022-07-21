TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Stray Shower. Hi 94. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 72.

FRIDAY: Sunny & Hot, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 94.

The heat continues as Harrisburg International officially reached 93° yesterday afternoon. It was very warm overnight too as clouds approached from a dying cold front. Temperatures stayed locked in the mid to upper 70s last night, with some cities sitting around 80° for much of the night. Talk about gross! The heat isn’t going anywhere either!

A weak cold front moving down from the Great Lakes will bring some clouds this morning and maybe a passing shower in spots today, but don’t count on it. Most of the day will be like the last several: sunny and hot! Highs will be in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy with lows in the 70s. Friday will feature more sunshine and hot weather, but with the slight chance for a pop-up storm. Again, though, rainfall odds look very slim until next week.

The weekend will feature the most intense heat of this weather pattern, with highs expected to hit the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday. There could be a stray t-storm or two that pops up Sunday afternoon, but any prospects for rain this weekend aren’t great. The next cold front crosses Monday, bringing our next best chance for scattered thunderstorms. It will turn cooler as the front stalls for Tuesday with more potential showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s on Tuesday could perhaps finally break the heat wave.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara