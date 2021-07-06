Heat wave continues today with a stray t-storm possible

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 97. Heat Index Values 100-105°.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 72.

WEDNESDAY: Hot & Humid, Hit-Or-Miss T-Storms. Hi 96. Heat Index Values Over 100°.

Yesterday afternoon reached 90°, the 13th 90° day of 2021 so far. We average 21 days of 90° heat a year, so we are on track to out pace our average with most of July and all of August yet to go. The expected heat wave will continue today and tomorrow so we should add a couple more 90° days this week.

The humidity worsens today as a growing ridge of high pressure takes hold across the east. Air temperatures will head toward the upper 90s with heat indices around 100-105° at times. There is the chance of a stray storm developing by evening as a weak disturbance moves in from our north, but forcing for storms looks weak locally. Most backyards will likely stay dry. A slightly better chance for storms will come Wednesday afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching front. Ahead of the storms, daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices approaching 100°.

A cold front will be draped across Pennsylvania Thursday, likely leading to our best chance of rain this week in the form of scattered downpours and t-storms. The remnants of Elsa will be moving through the Mid-Atlantic at the same time, but it appears most of the tropical moisture will stay south of Pennsylvania with our rain chances mainly coming via the cold front. The front will hang close by Friday, enough to keep the chance for an afternoon t-storm around. Saturday looks dry at this point (and less humid!) as high pressure briefly builds, but a few t-storms will be possible as next weekend wraps up. While temperatures will turn more seasonable later this week, the mugginess isn’t going anywhere! It is summertime after all! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara