TODAY: Sunny & Hot, Stray Eve. T-Storm. Hi 93. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Lo 68.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 84.

Yesterday’s high of 92° was the hottest so far this year and our second day in a row of 90° heat. Today will make the heat wave official, with a forecast high of 93° and more sunshine. While there is a chance for storms this evening ahead of a cold front, storm development will be very hit-or-miss with the best chances happening after 7pm. Most backyards will stay dry today and this evening. A passing shower is possible tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Tomorrow offers a better opportunity for some rain as a wave of low pressure arrives during the afternoon. While severe weather isn’t likely over the next two days, it’s possible some storms get feisty. We’ll keep you posted.

The end of the week and weekend are going to be much less humid and a bit more comfortable with high temperatures near 80° and plenty of sunshine. The first weekend of June looks fantastic for outdoor plans! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara