Heatwave wraps up today with a few t-storms

TODAY: Hazy Sun, Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower, Muggy. Lo 70.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 86.

Yesterday marked an official heatwave yet again for Central PA with an official high temperature of 93 degrees. That made the 19th day this month where the high temperature was 90 degrees or higher. Today will be number 20! More hazy sunshine is expected with highs in the low 90s and plenty of humidity. Stray t-storms will likely develop this afternoon and some could contain gusty winds and heavy rain. There is a slightly better chance for t-storms today than yesterday. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with a passing shower. Lows will be around 70 degrees. For reference, today will be the last day in the 90s for a while and currently, we rank as the 3rd warmest July on record.

A cold front will pass through the region tomorrow bringing perhaps the best chance for t-storms this week. Temperatures will take a step back, into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday. Some t-storms tomorrow could again contain gusty winds and heavy rain. We’ll be tracking all these storms for you and now is a good time to download our free abc27 Weather App.

The rest of the week will feature less heat (highs in the 80s). We continue to watch a weak low pressure along the east coast (along the stalled front from Wednesday) for Friday and Saturday. This could lead to additional storm chances, so we’ll keep you updated. No day looks like a complete washout though. Sunday should be drier and more pleasant. We will keep you posted so check back often!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara