Heavy rain on tap this morning, flash flooding possible, clearing west to east later today

TODAY: Heavy Rain, Breezy, 1-3″ Additional Rain. Hi 70. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Cooler. Lo 52.

FRIDAY: Sunny, Breezy At Times. Hi 71.

Scattered showers yesterday were the leading edge of this two-day rain event. Some western counties saw rain totals close to 1″ yesterday, but most places stayed below 0.50″ for Phase 1 of this storm on Wednesday. The main brunt of this storm is yet to come and will move during the pre-dawn hours today and continue through early this afternoon before exiting eastward.

Heavy rain will set up shop west of Harrisburg to start the day and continue spreading eastward through the morning hours. Bands of heavy rain will push slowly eastward this morning and it may take until 2pm for the steadiest rain to clear our eastern counties. By then, 1-3″ of additional rain will have fallen for most locations, with locally higher amounts possible. Some flash flooding is possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas (also basements susceptible to higher ground water), especially given the wet conditions so far this month. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued through this evening. Some thunder is also possible within these heavy rain bands as some moderate instability could crop up too. **The greatest risk of flash flooding is likely west of Harrisburg where the heaviest rain fell yesterday. Areas farther to the east should have lower chances of seeing higher water levels due to lower rain totals Wednesday. However, if you live near a small creek or a low-lying area that typically takes on water, STAY ALERT today. This will once again be a ton of rain in a short amount of time.

It will be breezy at times through this event with 10-20mph winds continuing through lunchtime. By sunset, clouds will clear and temperatures will quickly drop into the 50s! The weather is literally transitioning to fall during the first full day of autumn.

Behind the front, cool air settles in for the end of the week. Highs look to be locked into the lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s. A secondary front could push through during the weekend, possibly bringing some clouds late Saturday and a reinforcing shot of cool air and breezy conditions for Sunday. Overall, it looks like another terrific weekend — the first weekend of fall!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara