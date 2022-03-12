TONIGHT: Cold & Very Windy. Patchy Ice. Lo 16. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Cold, Increasing PM Clouds. Hi 37. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder. Hi 55.

An area-wide 3 to 5 inches of snow fell today across the Midstate. Perry County had the most number of 6 inch snow totals, and we did receive one report of 8 inches on top of South Mountain. The snow has long moved out of the region, but the strong winds continue this evening and through tonight. Watch for some areas of drifting either from trees dropping snow or snow crossing over roadways from open fields. Temperatures remain below freezing so there is the potential for patchy areas of ice.

Tonight will be very cold with lows dipping into the teens. Winds will stay gusty as well which will bring wind chills near zero at times for Sunday morning.

Sunday remains chilly and breezy with highs in the 30s and increasing clouds for the second half of the day. A few stray snow showers may graze areas north and northwest of Harrisburg during the afternoon and evening. If you don’t like the cold and snow, you don’t have to wait long for some relief! 50s return on Monday and most days next week will be dry with highs around 60! There is even the potential for readings near 70° by the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso