High winds today with gusts to 60 mph, breezy and cool Saturday on tap

TODAY: Very Windy, Stray Eve. Shower. Hi 65. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 60 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lo 42. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Warmer. Hi 80.

After yesterday’s rain and this week’s mild temperatures, the front has moved through and now our attention turns to very strong winds on tap for today. We have had our share of gusty winds this Spring, but today’s winds could be the strongest yet. Winds increase from the northwest to 10-20 mph this morning, strengthening to 15-25 mph for the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible throughout this afternoon and this evening. There will be plenty of sunshine today despite the winds, but tie things down and get ready. These winds mean business. Tonight will be partly cloudy and continued gusty, but it will be chilly too. Lows will fall into the 40s.

The gusty winds today will set up a cool and breezy start to the weekend. Highs will reach the mid-60s Saturday afternoon, then warm to 80° on Sunday. Overall, a user-friendly dry weekend on tap. Next week will stay mild, but it will be more unsettled with showers chances nearly every day. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara