Near record warm Wednesday and Thursday

THIS EVENING: Partly Sunny, Mild! Temperature Falling To 70 By 8p.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 58.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Warm! Hi 80.

A mix of clouds and sunshine allowed temperatures to soar into the upper 70s this afternoon! With clouds moving back in tonight, temperatures won’t fall off much. Low 60s are expected Wednesday morning, which is more typical for a high this time of year. Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week. After some morning clouds, sunshine and a southwest wind should allow temperatures to climb to near 80 during the afternoon, only a few degrees shy of the record high (84)!

The warm pattern continues through Thursday as a ridge of high pressure strengthens aloft. This means mild overnight lows near 60° and very warm afternoons with highs approaching 80°. Clouds increase for Friday as we tap into more of a southeast flow, and showers will be possible for the second half of Saturday as the next front crosses. That front could stall for Sunday and provide for a cloudy and cooler day. A series of disturbances will then roll in from the west, setting the stage for a soggy stretch early next week starting Monday. Temperatures should return closer to seasonable levels by then.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo