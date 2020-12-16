Historic December snowstorm on tap for Central PA

TODAY: Heavy Snow, Breezy. Hi 30. Winds: E 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Heavy Snow, Thunder, Breezy. Lo 27. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

THURSDAY: Snow Ends 5-7AM, Clearing & Breezy. Hi 33. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

The air has chilled overnight and temperatures sit in the 20s this morning as we await the big Nor’easter that will likely make December history for Central PA. The temperatures are perfect for the morning before a good snowstorm. The ingredients are in place and now we wait.

Light snow will develop over southern tier areas as early as 10am. This snow will spread northward and become steadier and heavy through the afternoon. Travel will get very tricky by mid-afternoon. If you aren’t settled by 3pm, you could be in for big problems as roads become snow-covered quickly and the intensity of the storm picks up. By the evening commute, we do expect very challenging driving conditions, if not impossible. Snow by this time will be falling quickly with 1-3″ per hour rates likely, and possibly even heavier by nightfall.

Steady and heavy snow will continue for tonight with convective bands setting up that could even produce thunder for parts of the region. Some areas south and southeast of Harrisburg may see a few hours when sleet mixes in with wet snowflakes. By this point though a good portion of the snow will have already accumulated. Road conditions, especially secondary roadways, will likely remain treacherous through early Thursday morning. Snow showers will then taper off around 5-7AM as the storm exits eastward. Winds will pick up today through Thursday as temperatures remain in the 20s tonight and low 30s for highs tomorrow. Winds will be quite gusty later today and tonight and could cause drifting as well.

Calmer weather will end the work week heading into the weekend. Temperatures remain in the 30s during the day through Saturday with lows in the 20s- meaning Wednesday’s snow will hang around for a while. A few flurries or snow showers reappear in the forecast Sunday and next Tuesday, but nothing as significant as this Nor’easter. This will certainly be a historic December storm and could even be the all-timer for December. A December to remember indeed!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara