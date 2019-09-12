Hot and humid again today, cooler and cloudy Friday

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid, Stray Shower/T-Storm. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle. Lo 63.

FRIDAY: Cloudy & Cooler. Hi 75.

Temperatures managed to reach the low to even mid -90s yesterday across the region. Widely scattered showers and storms developed last night and about 2/3 of the area saw at least some rainfall. Although the cold front has pushed through, it will linger nearby today. Because of the proximity of that cold front, showers and a few t-storms will redevelop later today. Like Wednesday, however, rainfall will be limited and most backyards will probably remain dry today. Highs this afternoon will likely reach near 90 degrees once again. Tonight will bring cloudy skies with lows in the 60s as an easterly flow develops.

A big change will be felt tomorrow as an east wind ushers in stubborn, low-level clouds. This should hold temperatures in the mid-70s. An approaching front Saturday will spark some stray showers, but even then rain is not a guarantee. In fact, most may get by without any rain. Sunday appears to be the drier of the two days this weekend with highs a few ticks above average in the low-80s. The warmth and mainly dry weather look to continue into early next week before some cooler air moves in by Tuesday. Enjoy this (perhaps) last blast of summer! Also, we continue to keep an eye on the tropics and some guidance suggests more tropical weather flirting with the U.S. by the middle part of next week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara