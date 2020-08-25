Hot and humid again today with more t-storms, some severe

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 95.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy. Lo 68.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 88.

A cold front will approach the region later today, resulting in another round of widely scattered storms or potentially a broken line of storms during the late afternoon. Not everyone will get hit with storms, but where a broken line does set up, damaging wind gusts and hail are possible. Today will be very hot and humid again too. Highs will be peak in the mid-90s and we could challenge the record high of 97° set back in 1975. The threat for rain exits by this evening as drier air moves in from the Northwest for tonight. Expect a mainly clear and quiet night ahead with less muggy air.

Wednesday will offer a break from the worst of the heat and humidity, but the cold front will return north as a warm front Thursday. This means more heat for late-week and increasing chances for storms. The remnants of Laura could interact with a cold front by late week to bring Central PA a chance of showers and storms by Friday and Saturday. The quick movement of the storm by then should mean a low risk for any flooding. We will keep tracking Laura’s path and post updates throughout the week of course. This could provide the area with some much-needed rain, so stay tuned. After the remnants pass through, the weather turns quite delightful with lots of sunshine and less humidity by Sunday and early next week!

Tropical Update:

Marco continues to weaken as it chugs along the Gulf Coast. It is now a post-tropical system and won’t have much further impact. It will hug along the Louisiana coast through tomorrow, bringing some heavy showers and gusty winds. Overall though, the storm should dissipate even more by late today.

Laura is the storm to watch and will continue its northwest movement through the warm Gulf waters later today. Once this happens, it is likely to strengthen and may do so rapidly. The storm expected to be a Category 3 (possibly higher) hurricane ahead of landfall which is most likely to occur along the southeast Texas or western Louisiana coast late tomorrow night. Laura could then pivot north and east by late this week bringing some rain to our area. That’s not a given yet though, so stay tuned. We will be monitoring the path of Laura this week and keep you updated!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara