Hot and humid again today with some t-storms, continuing to track Laura

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Breezy, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 95. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Stray Shower Or T-Storm. Lo 73.

FRIDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms, Hot & Humid. Hi 92.

A warm front moved through overnight and that will lead to more heat and humidity building into the region today. That front is sparking a few t-storms across NE Pennsylvania this morning. Our region should stay dry for much of the day with highs in the mid-90s expected. Heat indices may approach or reach 100° during the afternoon, so take it easy if out for extended periods as the humidity will be oppressive! Strong t-storms will develop over southern New York and northern Pennsylvania later today, and that’s where the greatest dynamics should stay for the majority of the day for severe weather. This means severe risk locally is small, however, it isn’t zero. Any stray t-storms that fire this evening could contain damaging wind gusts and hail. We will be monitoring should anything form later. One other note about today: it will be quite breezy at times. Hot days like this aren’t often breezy, but today will be and it won’t offer any relief!

As a cold front approaches Friday and Saturday, along with the remnants of Laura, our rain chances will increase again, especially by Saturday. At the moment, flooding is not a concern locally given the speed of the system, but some downpours or heavy storms are possible during the first half of the weekend. The remnant low from Laura looks to track just south of Pennsylvania, so a true soaking rain may be out of the cards, but at least some beneficial rain does appear likely Friday/Saturday.

By early next week, high pressure will build in and deliver a refreshing couple of days, with overnight lows by next Monday morning in the 50s and highs around 80°.

Tropical Update:

Laura made landfall overnight along the Louisiana coast as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane is still doing damage inland as a Category 3 system as of early this morning with winds well over 100 mph. The worst of the impacts are expected in and around Lake Charles, LA, where 125+mph gusts are possible as well as 8-12″ of rain. Storm surge could reach as high as 20 feet in coastal areas, which would be catastrophic. The storm will continue north through Louisiana and Arkansas today, bringing high winds, tornados, and a high flash flood threat before weakening under hurricane thresholds. The system will track eastward through the weekend toward the Mid Atlantic.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara