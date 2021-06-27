Hot and humid stretch begins today with a stray afternoon storm possible

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 92. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Stray Early Evening Storm, Warm & Muggy. Lo 74. Winds: Becoming Light.

MONDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm, Heat Indices Near 100. Hi 94. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Today will be the first of several 90-degree days in a row as clouds break for sun this afternoon. The heat and humidity combined with a weak wind shift may allow for one or two storms to bubble up over the higher elevations after 2pm. Coverage will be isolated and most backyards will stay dry. Any leftover storm should diminish by sunset as we stay warm and muggy into the overnight with lows in the 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will offer similar weather with mixed clouds and sun and highs pushing into the mid-90s. With humidity continuing to build, heat indices will approach 100 both afternoons. A stray storm can’t be ruled out but much like this weekend, those who get rain should consider themselves lucky.

By Wednesday, a trough will dig into the Great Lakes. This will increase storm chances for the remainder of the work week as the system to our west stalls and interacts with a moisture-laden atmosphere. The increased clouds and showers will temper the heat somewhat, but very humid conditions will prevail through Friday which will keep storm chances going until a front sweeps through the Mid-state Saturday morning. We should get relief from the heat and humidity next weekend, with just a stray shower possible.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo