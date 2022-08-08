TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 94.

TONIGHT: Very Warm & Muggy. Lo 75.

TUESDAY: Hot & Humid, Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 94.

The weekend featured hot and humid weather with a passing downpour or two that didn’t help cool things off. Many places missed out on rain this weekend and are desperate for some relief from Mother Nature. While that could happen early this week, the storms will be hit-or-miss in nature again, meaning feast and famine for the region when it comes to rainfall. Some places picked up close to 2″ this weekend in southern York County. Other places saw nothing. This will be the nature of rainfall again this week.

Today and Tuesday offer a nearly identical forecast with temperatures topping off in the low to mid 90s, high dewpoints, and daily chances of afternoon downpours and t-storms. There will be a slightly better chance for t-storms tomorrow as a front moves through Pennsylvania, but dry weather begets more dry weather so rain isn’t a guarantee. It’s going to be quite uncomfortable early this week, however, as the atmosphere remains water-loaded. Hopefully, some of that water can rain down on dry areas!

The heat wave finally breaks on Wednesday, with highs returning to the 80s. However, the front from Tuesday will linger and keep the humidity around with stray t-storms still possible. It won’t be until Thursday when the humidity finally drops and temperatures tumble in time for the weekend. The weekend looks awesome with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday featuring more seasonable highs and very low humidity. We need the rain, but a pleasant weekend before school gets ready to start? Sign me up!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara