Hot and humid today, but mainly dry

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Humid. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Muggy. Lo 72.

FRIDAY: Coastal Showers, Mainly East, Breezy At Times. Hi 85.

Once again, downpours and a few rumbles of thunder dotted the landscape yesterday. Not everybody saw rain though. Temperatures did climb into the 90s again yesterday afternoon and it should be just as hot today. Expect low clouds early again with the sun breaking through this afternoon. Highs should reach the low 90s with high humidity today. However, without any forcing in the atmosphere close by (no fronts!) rain looks limited and most places should stay dry on this Thursday. It will be muggy again tonight with increasing clouds as an area of low pressure works its way up the east coast.

Models continue to shift further inland with Friday’s coastal (and potentially tropical) system. Right now, we are targeting places east of the Susquehanna River for heaviest rain, though widespread showers and storms appear plausible for most of Central PA tomorrow. Widespread flooding concerns are not expected at this time, and for most backyards, there won’t be much rain tomorrow. Some eastern counties could receive some beneficial rainfall depending on the exact track of the low. Most of the region will likely stay below 1″ of rainfall for Friday. The highest amounts should be over the Philly area, the Lehigh Valley, and Delaware and New Jersey.

The weekend will feature a continuation of hot and humid weather with widely scattered storms anticipated mainly on Saturday. Daily chances for storms will continue into early next week, with all indications pointing toward another very hot spell of weather beyond next Tuesday. Keep staying cool as temperatures, for the most part, will continue to heat up into the 90s most days!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara