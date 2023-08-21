TODAY: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Lo 63. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Comfy! Hi 80.

How about that weekend weather?! It was very pleasant with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. Yesterday was fairly hot, but not that humid. It was nice for outdoor activities with highs in the upper 80s. This week will feature some bouts of heat, but no prolonged heat or humidity. It’s been that kind of summer.

Today will be hot and humid with highs around 90°. There will be clouds around at times, but it will stay dry. Tonight will be pleasant but turning a bit breezy as winds from the north usher in more comfortable air for Tuesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feature highs in the lower 80s with a drop in the humidity. The early part of the week looks dry, and the region will be getting desperate for rain again.

By the end of the week, there is a slightly stronger signal for some showers and storms. As a strong ridge of high pressure sits across the central U.S., areas of showers and storms ride around the periphery of the ridge. This is known as the “ring of fire” where showers and storms are most likely. A few impulses are likely to ride around this “ring of fire” and affect our region by Thursday and Friday afternoon. There may be a few leftover showers or storms by Saturday, but signs point to another pleasant, mild, and mainly dry stretch by next weekend. In fact, by Sunday, temperatures drop into the upper 70s!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara