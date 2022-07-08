TODAY: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid, Stray Showers. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Rain Develops. Lo 69.

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers. Hi 79.

SUNDAY: Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 83.

Today continues our recent trend of warm days with plenty of clouds and high humidity. The daylight hours will be mainly dry again, with a shower or two popping up. Highs today will be warmer, near 90°, with more sunshine expected to break through at times. The stalled frontal boundary we have been mentioning all week continues to linger close by and tonight an area of low pressure will ride along it and bring a period of rain to the region. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s.

This low-pressure system and placement of the frontal boundary have been rather tricky to pin down. Some model guidance suggests the bulk of the rain remains south of the Turnpike, and other guidance shows showers lasting through Saturday afternoon for a large portion of the viewing area. While the bulk of moisture certainly looks to be across the southern tier of the viewing area tomorrow, plan for a dreary day. Drying out will occur from north to south tomorrow, so northern areas will see an end to any showers earlier in the day than southern spots. Clouds will be tough to disperse, however, and skies will likely wait until late Saturday evening to show signs of clearing. Highs tomorrow will be cooler thanks to the rain, likely holding in the upper 70s.

High pressure builds in Sunday to bring lots of sunshine and lower humidity that will last into Monday too. Mainly dry conditions are expected next week with just an occasional pop-up storm. We’ll keep you posted! Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara