Hot and humid today, some severe weather possible

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Stray Shower Or T-Storm, Muggy. Lo 65.

TUESDAY: Showers & Cooler. Hi 72.

Yesterday brought another day 90° day to the region as summer began last night just after 11:30pm. Some scattered downpours and thunderstorms were around last evening, mainly in our northern counties. Once again, it’s feast or famine with rainfall across Central PA and today appears no different. Temperatures stayed elevated last night and as such, it’s a muggy start to this Monday. It’s going to be another hot and humid day ahead with highs in the lower 90s.

As we head into this afternoon, what once was Tropical Storm Claudette will help usher in a surge of tropical moisture to the Mid Atlantic region. Although no direct impact will be felt from this system locally, it will help fuel some storms as some moisture interacts with an approaching front. A line of showers and t-storms are likely to form to our west by the afternoon, with the most likely timing for storms locally waiting until after 4pm. Some of these storms could bring locally heavy rainfall, with gusty winds also likely in the strongest storms. As usual so far this season, rainfall will be hit-or-miss and we are approaching a 4.00″ deficit at Harrisburg International Airport. Many areas are in desperate need of some rain.

A decent shot to see some rain may come tomorrow as the actual front moves through. Steady rain appears likely across the region tomorrow morning and some showers could linger into the afternoon as the front drags its heels exiting. Dewpoints will lower tomorrow and it will be a much cooler day thanks to the showers. Highs will only be in the lower 70s tomorrow. Wednesday and Thursday look to bring more sunshine with highs again in the upper 70s to low 80s with low humidity. It will be a pleasant middle part of the week before the heat and humidity ramp up again by next weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara