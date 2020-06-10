Hot and humid today with t-storms developing this evening

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Scattered T-Storms 4-10pm, Some Severe. Hi 91.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy, Stray Showers. Lo 74.

THURSDAY: Showers & T-Storms Before 3pm, Then Some Clearing. Hi 85.

The heat and humidity ramped up yesterday across the region as the official high was just 1 degree shy of 90°. Today will be even hotter and more humid with highs expected to reach the lower 90s. That soupy air will help lead to the development of t-storms later today and the next two days appear unsettled as the remnants of Cristobal join up with a cold front and march toward Central PA.

Ahead of the cold front, today will feel quite uncomfortable outside. Scattered t-storms will develop in this environment late in the day and some could be severe. 4-10pm appears to be the best chance for severe weather locally with damaging winds and hail the main threat from these storms. A brief tornado is possible given the conditions, but spins ups aren’t a strong likelihood today. Rain chances tomorrow look limited to the first half of the day. A few showers and even some t-storms are still possible tomorrow, mainly before 3pm, before some clearing is expected later in the day. After a humid start, it will start to feel more comfortable by Thursday afternoon and evening as dewpoints drop.

Cooler and less humid air then follows for Friday (with lots of sunshine!) and the weekend with only a spotty shower possible by Sunday. Those showers could linger into Monday, but no washouts are in the forecast with no heavy rain events expected in the next week or so. If you like the summer heat, enjoy the next few days! Early next week will start with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara