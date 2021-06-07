Hot and humid weather continues early this week with daily storm threat

TODAY: Humid, Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Evening T-Storms, Muggy. Lo 72.

TUESDAY: Humid, Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 90.

Both Saturday and Sunday featured highs in the 90s, but it was a dry heat with very little humidity in the air. The dry air helped with the surge in temperatures up to the mid-90s for some yesterday, but it also made it a little more tolerable to be outside. Moving ahead into this week, the humidity ramps up along with daily storm chances.

The humidity returns today and that will increase our storm chances by this afternoon. Scattered t-storms are expected, and one or two storms could pack gusty winds. With dew points climbing to tropical levels and several disturbances swinging through, scattered t-storms can be expected each day from Monday through Friday. That does not mean any day will be a washout, but slow-moving downpours could occur so keep an eye to the sky if you have plans to be outside. In fact, that will be the main threat from these storms this week: heavy rain. Slow-moving cells could dump a quick inch or two of rain and while we do need it, coming all in one heap is never a good thing. By Friday, we tap into more of an east flow which will keep us cloudy and more unsettled. Periods of rain appear to be most widespread this day, but the lack of sunshine means storms are unlikely. It will also turn less humid by the end of the week.

The heat and humidity start to back off as we approach next weekend, and that should lower storm chances as well. Highs will return to near seasonable levels by next Saturday as a cold front swings through and a trough settles into the Northeast. While we can’t promise the weekend will be completely dry, it doesn’t look too bad for outdoor plans either. Temperatures will settle in to the upper 70s. This part of the forecast is very uncertain and highly changeable so keep checking back for updates through the week!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara