Hot and humid weather continues, t-storms today and tomorrow

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 93.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 72.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 93.

Yesterday locked in another heatwave for Central PA with an official high of 93 degrees. T-storms were non-existent yesterday for most of the region, but that won’t be the case today or tomorrow. Expect another hazy, hot, and humid day ahead with highs in the low 90s again. Stray t-storms will pop-up this afternoon, more so than Monday, but there will also be plenty of backyards that stay dry again today. T-storms will wind down after 8pm and the rest of the night will partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Tomorrow will bring the best chance for t-storms this week as a cold front gets closer. Expect scattered t-storms tomorrow afternoon and evening with highs in the lower 90s once again. Severe weather should be limited the next two days with mainly garden variety t-storms expected.

Thursday will continue to be hot with stray afternoon t-storms as the cold front finally moves through to drop the humidity levels by Thursday night and Friday. Friday will see showers linger in the morning as a wave rides along the front that will push through Thursday. By Friday afternoon, however, clearing should take place and humidity levels will be terrific. The weather looks PERFECT for our first round of Friday night football games! At this moment, the entirety of the upcoming weekend looks dry with seasonable high temperatures, lots of sunshine, and low humidity. Fall is coming!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara