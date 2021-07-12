Hot and humid weather continues this week, with strong storms likely again today and tomorrow

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 93.

TONIGHT: Scattered T-Storms, Humid. Lo 75.

TUESDAY: Hot & Humid, Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 93.

Yesterday brought more humidity to the region as a warm front lifted through. That also meant a round of strong and severe thunderstorms that lasted well after dark in many locations. Wind damage and flooding were the main storm reports yesterday with over 2″ of rain falling at Harrisburg International Airport. The 2.17″ that fell was a daily rainfall record and wiped out our deficit for the year. We now have a surplus of rain (albeit a slight one) and the storms over the last week have certainly helped many local spots in desperate need of a drink. The next two days especially will offer similar conditions with more rain and t-storms.

A heat wave, likely a prolonged one, kicks off today. A Bermuda high will strengthen in the Atlantic, keeping a southwest flow pumping into Central PA, with daily high temperatures expected to reach around 90°. At times, heat indices will again push into the upper 90s or close to triple digits. In terms of rain chances, more scattered strong to severe storms appear likely today, tonight, and Tuesday. Both today and tomorrow appear similar to yesterday, so keep your guard up during the late afternoon and evening hours. Storm chances on Wednesday appear to be slightly less widespread. But it will still be hot, humid, and unsettled.

Thursday should be the one day this week that could be storm-free locally. It will still be hazy, hot, and humid though as the heat wave continues. Friday and Saturday will feature more storms as a cold front approaches the area. By Sunday, the heat wave looks to break with highs cooling off slightly and Sunday could also feature mainly dry conditions. The bottom line: it’s summer in Central PA. That means 90-degree heat with occasional storms for the next week. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara