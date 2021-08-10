Hot and humid weather continues to build, stray t-storms today and tomorrow

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 94.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 74.

WEDNESDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 96.

Sunday’s 90° and Monday’s 91° is just the beginning of a week-long stretch of 90° heat. The hottest days are approaching, with many areas likely warming into the mid-90s for the middle of the week. The humidity will increase too, meaning heat indices in the triple digits for the middle part of the week. Get ready, it’s going to be brutal.

A building ridge of high pressure will increase the heat and the humidity for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-90s each day, with the heat peaking at 96° tomorrow and Thursday. It will feel closer to 100° each day with the added humidity. Today and tomorrow could bring a stray t-storm, but many backyards will likely miss out.

Storm chances in general will be limited with weak forcing this week. Each day will likely see stray storm development and a few areas will receive some needed rain. There is a chance that Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings could see a better chance for more scattered storm development, and we will continue to monitor the details for the end of the week. At this point, any sign of t-storms will help the recent dry conditions and also provide some temporary relief from the heat. Conditions will finally be more seasonable and less humid by Sunday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara