TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 94. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 74.

WEDNESDAY: Humid, Stray T-Storms South Of Turnpike. Hi 89.

Some spotty showers popped up yesterday but most backyards stayed dry as expected. It was another scorcher with an official high of 94° and heat indices closer to 100°. It’s rinse and repeat for today so the AC will be cranked and outdoor time should be limited during the hottest part of the day if possible.

A cold front approaches the area later today, giving us a slightly better chance for thunderstorms, albeit still not enough for everyone to see rain. Most of today will be sunny and dry with highs in the 90s again for the 8th straight day. Severe weather is not expected but locally heavy rainfall remains possible given the copious amounts of moisture in the air. It will remain hot and muggy tonight with lows in the mid-70s.

The heat wave finally breaks tomorrow, with highs returning to the upper 80s. However, the front from today will linger and keep the humidity around with a few t-storms still possible mainly south of the turnpike. It won’t be until Thursday when the humidity drops significantly and temperatures tumble in time for the weekend. A weak trough may trigger a brief shower Thursday evening, but most places won’t see rain. The weekend looks splendid with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday featuring more seasonable highs and very low humidity. We need the rain, but a cooler and less humid weekend will offer a nice change for many. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara