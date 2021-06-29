Hot and humid weather continues, triple-digit heat indices again today

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 96. Heat Index Values at 100-105°.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Muggy. Lo 75.

WEDNESDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 96. Heat Index Values at 100-105°.

Yesterday’s official high of 96° was only two degrees shy of tying the record high of 98°. Today’s record high is 100° set back in 1934. We won’t reach that, but it will certainly feel like it with more extreme heat and humidity on tap through Wednesday. Both today and tomorrow will feature afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-90s. Adding the humidity will result in heat index values between 100-105°. Storm chances remain very limited over the next two days with only stray t-storms expected. Tonight will bring lows in the mid-70s again making for more uncomfortable sleeping weather.

Rainfall amounts remain uncertain through the end of the week (as they tend to be over the summer months), but we have high confidence of more widespread showers and storms Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday as a stationary front across the Midwest drifts closer to Pennsylvania. Due to the expected increase in rain and clouds, temperatures will cool off into the 80s to end the week too.

The holiday weekend appears to be unsettled too. An upper-level cut-off low appears to wander across the Northeast over the July 4th weekend and will bring clouds, showers, and some thunderstorms. Saturday looks to be cooler and rather damp with t-storms popping up again Sunday afternoon and evening. This would obviously impact cookout and fireworks plans so we will be tracking this weekend’s forecast closely. Updates will be posted through the week so check back often! In the meantime, stay cool, stray hydrated, and stay safe!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara