Hot and humid weather continues with decreased storm chances the rest of the week

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 70.

THURSDAY: Hazy Sun, Hot & Humid. Hi 92.

Yesterday’s storms traveled all around the Midstate and most of the region was able to dodge the severe weather bullet on Tuesday. A few storms did affect Mifflin and Juniata Counties late last evening, but most backyards remained dry. Today will bring similar heat and oppressive humidity before a few storms will likely fire during the afternoon and early evening. The storm coverage will be limited again today, so keep alert, but the severe weather risk isn’t as high today as it has been previously. Tonight will bring clearing skies and muggy conditions with lows around 70°.

Thursday and Friday should be storm-free locally. It will still be hazy, hot, and humid though as the heat wave continues. There just won’t be enough forcing (from any fronts) or as many ingredients locally for storm development. Saturday and Sunday meanwhile will feature more downpours and t-storms as a cold front approaches and then stalls over the area. Next week may finally bring an end to the high humidity and feature more seasonable temperatures with less stormy conditions. Some long-range models do show the front from the weekend hanging around into next week, but we’ll remain optimistic about the forecast for now.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara