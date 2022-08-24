TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Clear & Comfy. Lo 67.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot! Hi 90.

A few light showers did manage to develop over our northern counties yesterday, but for most, it was another dry, warm summer afternoon. The upper-level low that sparked those few showers has pulled away and left behind less humid air and a comfortable start to this Wednesday. Expect lots of sunshine today with highs back in the mid to upper 80s, despite the low humidity. Tonight will be clear and comfy with lows in the 60s. By Thursday, most backyards will be back near 90° and it looks like another dry day tomorrow.

Friday could offer a stray t-storm, but the chances look weak. Temperatures will stay near 90° to wrap up the week. Saturday and Sunday will be warm and a bit more humid, but should stay relatively dry. There just won’t be any forcing to get storms going either day it appears. Hot and humid conditions last through early next week with highs back into the low 90s on both Monday and Tuesday. It looks like our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms could come next Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Lots of time though for adjustments and tweaks. Mainly quiet weather for now! Just warming up to close out August!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara