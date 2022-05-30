TODAY: Sunny, Hot, & Humid. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 67.

TUESDAY: Sunny, Hot, & Humid. Hi 93.

Other than a few passing showers in spots on Saturday, it was a nice weekend! Yesterday provided dry weather and comfortable conditions. Dry weather holds through our Memorial Day. The difference will be an increase in humidity as well as our high temperatures. Highs today will be near 90°, if not slightly higher. This will kick off a stretch of hot and humid weather that begins Monday and likely does not end until some showers and thunderstorms arrive Thursday. Ahead of Thursday’s front and unsettled weather, it will be sunny, dry, and hot for the first three days this week. After Thursday, the weather turns more comfortable and less humid for Friday and the weekend. It looks like a decent start to June. Enjoy the heat if you like it!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara